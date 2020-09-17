APG Asset Management N.V. Takes $173,000 Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $426.76 million, a PE ratio of -203.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUTH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

