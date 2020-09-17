Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,767,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.16% of National Health Investors worth $410,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1,822.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 282,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after buying an additional 268,219 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 861,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after buying an additional 202,821 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,541,000 after purchasing an additional 161,946 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,630,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

National Health Investors stock opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.73. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.