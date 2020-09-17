Vanguard Group Inc. Has $411.52 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,429,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Flowserve worth $411,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen downgraded Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Flowserve stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.82. Flowserve Corp has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $924.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.88 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 3.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.