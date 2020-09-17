APG Asset Management N.V. Buys Shares of 14,400 ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1,431.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 17.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 18.10 and a quick ratio of 18.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.18%.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

