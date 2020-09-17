Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,299,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 296,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.12% of Science Applications International worth $411,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $78.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,450 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,880.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

