APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 179,100 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Coty were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Coty by 21.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Coty by 53.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Coty by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Coty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COTY. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Coty Inc has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.