Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 84.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 86.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 173.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 331.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

UA opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $707.64 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

