APG Asset Management N.V. Has $76,000 Stock Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 119,746 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter worth about $67,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sabre by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SABR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

