32,284 Shares in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,284 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in SM Energy by 97.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 83.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in SM Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 5.46. SM Energy Co has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. Analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

