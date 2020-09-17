Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 30.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 723,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after buying an additional 169,483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,950,000 after buying an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $4,623,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,964,000 after buying an additional 205,731 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.