EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Director Sells $162,865.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total transaction of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $329.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $338.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,718.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.93.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

