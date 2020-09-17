Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Scott Justin Bowman Sells 6,576 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at $667,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $909.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after buying an additional 52,292 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 38.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

