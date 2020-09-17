Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Scott Justin Bowman Sells 6,576 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at $667,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PLAY stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $909.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.80.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
