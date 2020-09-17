Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rosetta Stone Inc., based in Arlington, Va, is a leading provider of technology-based language learning solutions consisting of software, online services and audio practice tools, primarily under the Rosetta Stone brand. Rosetta Stone offers its self-study language learning solutions in 31 languages. Its customers include individuals, educational institutions, armed forces, government agencies and corporations. Rosetta Stone, Inc. also provides an online peer-to-peer practice environment, known as SharedTalk, at www.sharedtalk.com, where registered language learners meet for language exchange to practice their foreign language skills. As the leading language-learning software in the world, Rosetta Stone makes learning a new language second nature. Millions of learners in more than 150 countries have already used the company’s software to gain the confidence that comes with truly knowing a new language. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RST. Colliers Secur. downgraded Rosetta Stone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Rosetta Stone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Rosetta Stone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosetta Stone presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE RST opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. Rosetta Stone has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 56.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 66,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 278,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

