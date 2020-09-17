Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $301,000 Investment in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 39.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 25.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock opened at $87.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $97.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,917 shares of company stock worth $1,460,507. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.