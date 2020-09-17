Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Unifi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unifi by 6.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 94,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Unifi by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unifi by 576.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 307,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unifi by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UFI opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.60 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle acquired 10,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $133,199.80. Also, CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 11,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,638.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,682.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,535 shares of company stock worth $302,068. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

