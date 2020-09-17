Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332,463 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Terex were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Terex by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Terex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Terex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Terex by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEX opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 130.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

