Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Golden Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,832.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 373,923 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $1,661,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3,944.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 140,779 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 37.2% in the first quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 171,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDEN stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $377.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.56.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.30). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GDEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

