State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires Shares of 30,000 Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,009,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,651,000 after buying an additional 108,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after buying an additional 563,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 2.04. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

