State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New Investment in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in IAA by 14.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 50.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 76,626 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IAA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of IAA by 445.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 166,476 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.10. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $54.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.52 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

