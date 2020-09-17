Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Virtu Financial by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIRT stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Virtu Financial Inc has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of -0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 100,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

