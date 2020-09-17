State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 14,289 Shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 147.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,985 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Exterran worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $776,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 121,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exterran alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Exterran Corp has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $177.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $171.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. Analysts expect that Exterran Corp will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXTN. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Johnson Rice restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.