State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases Shares of 6,864 Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,864 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 35.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,715,773 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 452,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 284,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 56.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 865,128 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 157.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,159 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth $643,000. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSIQ stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

