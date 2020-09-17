State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys New Shares in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Spark Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Spark Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Spark Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spark Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in Spark Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Spark Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $305.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.66. Spark Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.54 million during the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 39.74%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

