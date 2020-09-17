State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 54.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 47.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,291,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 736,197 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,186,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 758,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 171,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2,286.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 734,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 703,289 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NX stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $588.85 million, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.26. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

