Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,910 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Unisys were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UIS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 1st quarter worth $6,422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Unisys by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 884,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 465,363 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,941,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,870,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $750.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $438.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.27 million. Unisys had a net margin of 37.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. Unisys’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

