Bank of Montreal Can Sells 170,980 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,980 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Caretrust REIT worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRE. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

