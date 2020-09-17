Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at $145,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $26.59 on Thursday. Saul Centers Inc has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.