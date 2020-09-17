Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Ovintiv worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,885,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.06. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.26.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.