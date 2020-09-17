Kathleen Ford Sells 6,250 Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KURA stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.43. Kura Oncology Inc has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KURA. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,084,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,477 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Kura Oncology by 14.0% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,775,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,247,000 after acquiring an additional 341,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 510,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 10.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 238,233 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its position in Kura Oncology by 40.0% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 414,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

