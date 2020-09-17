Ikarian Capital, Llc Purchases 78,201 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc bought 78,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $307,329.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TCON opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCON. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.