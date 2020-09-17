Istar Inc. Purchases 9,224 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $541,910.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,623,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,383,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,297 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.17 per share, with a total value of $249,956.49.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,363 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $249,956.27.

On Friday, September 4th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,348 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $249,923.04.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Istar Inc. purchased 4,601 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.34 per share, with a total value of $250,018.34.

On Monday, August 31st, Istar Inc. purchased 4,506 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $249,947.82.

On Friday, August 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,552 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $249,950.32.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,639 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $249,995.71.

On Monday, August 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,879 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.24 per share, with a total value of $249,999.96.

On Friday, August 21st, Istar Inc. acquired 4,896 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.05 per share, with a total value of $249,940.80.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,948 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.52 per share, with a total value of $249,972.96.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $63.29 on Thursday. Safehold Inc has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $67.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29 and a beta of -0.41.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. TheStreet upgraded Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 1,040.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Safehold by 323.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Safehold by 47.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

