Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 10,274 Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Re/Max at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMAX. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Re/Max by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 124.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Re/Max in the first quarter worth $239,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMAX opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $624.19 million, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.09 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Re/Max’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

