First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIBK stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

