21,217 Shares in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of Craft Brew Alliance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter worth $1,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 914,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after buying an additional 229,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 50.0% in the second quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BREW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BREW opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $304.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.