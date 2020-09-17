Insider Selling: Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of STE stock opened at $170.16 on Thursday. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $171.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.10.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steris by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steris by 25.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,160,000 after acquiring an additional 156,620 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 5.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the second quarter worth about $2,256,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steris by 15.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

