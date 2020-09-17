Ernest S. Rady Buys 20,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.69 per share, for a total transaction of $493,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.88. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

