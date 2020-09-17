Earl H. Nemser Sells 11,700 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $560,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Earl H. Nemser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Earl H. Nemser sold 300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $14,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Earl H. Nemser sold 30,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $1,502,125.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Earl H. Nemser sold 23,127 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $1,205,610.51.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Earl H. Nemser sold 55,497 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $2,957,435.13.

On Monday, August 31st, Earl H. Nemser sold 62,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $3,325,000.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Earl H. Nemser sold 200,373 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $10,665,854.79.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $8,251,309.40.

On Monday, August 24th, Earl H. Nemser sold 45,834 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $2,380,159.62.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

