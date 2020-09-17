Thomas Gad Sells 13,571 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 13,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $547,318.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 14th, Thomas Gad sold 22,569 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $925,329.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,400.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $161,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Thomas Gad sold 37,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,220.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $160,240.00.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.32). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,626,000 after buying an additional 287,679 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,732,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,210,000 after buying an additional 129,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after buying an additional 158,006 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.