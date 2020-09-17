American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 25,412 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 25,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $643,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AAT opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. American Assets Trust, Inc has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.88.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

AAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 663,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 361,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after buying an additional 726,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

