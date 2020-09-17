LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:LFACU) Shares Gap Down to $13.21

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:LFACU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.21, but opened at $12.62. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:LFACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

