Gary E. Hendrickson Sells 30,303 Shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Stock

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,007,574.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,801,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AZEK opened at $33.86 on Thursday. AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,809,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,965,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BofA Securities assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.