Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Shares Gap Down to $2.07

Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $1.99. Yunji shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 8,012 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YJ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Yunji has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.01 million, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Yunji by 17,897.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yunji by 210.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 88,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yunji by 32.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 359,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

