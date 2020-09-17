Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Gap Down to $0.90

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.85. Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 4,582 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLRX shares. Benchmark started coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 195.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

