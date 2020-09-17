MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) Shares Gap Down to $17.82

MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $16.83. MobileSmith shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 189 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered MobileSmith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NuZee, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

