OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Shares Gap Down to $0.55

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.52. OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 120 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter worth $876,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter worth $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter worth $97,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter worth $498,000.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . Company Profile (NYSE:OEG)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement

Receive News & Ratings for OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 10,274 Re/Max Holdings Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 10,274 Re/Max Holdings Inc
First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP
First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP
21,217 Shares in Craft Brew Alliance Inc Bought by Marshall Wace LLP
21,217 Shares in Craft Brew Alliance Inc Bought by Marshall Wace LLP
Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC
Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC
Insider Selling: Steris PLC VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Steris PLC VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock
Ernest S. Rady Buys 20,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc Stock
Ernest S. Rady Buys 20,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report