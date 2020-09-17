OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Shares Gap Down to $0.55

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.52. OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 120 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter worth $876,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter worth $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter worth $97,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter worth $498,000.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . Company Profile (NYSE:OEG)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

