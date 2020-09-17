Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Shares Gap Down to $7.80

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $7.40. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. National Securities raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $20.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.55.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.38. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

