American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Shares Gap Up to $1.34

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.34, but opened at $1.45. American Resources shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 1,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -1.13.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of American Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a supplier of high-quality raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.







American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure market while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks.

