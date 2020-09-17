Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) Shares Gap Down to $56.50

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.50, but opened at $25.25. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 8,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:AGM.A)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

