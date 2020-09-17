Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) Shares Gap Down to $56.50

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.50, but opened at $25.25. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 8,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:AGM.A)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 10,274 Re/Max Holdings Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 10,274 Re/Max Holdings Inc
First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP
First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP
21,217 Shares in Craft Brew Alliance Inc Bought by Marshall Wace LLP
21,217 Shares in Craft Brew Alliance Inc Bought by Marshall Wace LLP
Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC
Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC
Insider Selling: Steris PLC VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Steris PLC VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock
Ernest S. Rady Buys 20,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc Stock
Ernest S. Rady Buys 20,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report