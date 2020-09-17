Bret Steven Taylor Sells 9,412 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 9,412 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $2,356,576.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 951,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,271,122.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 9,412 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $2,547,451.92.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 9,412 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,092.56.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.91, for a total transaction of $2,836,447.38.

On Monday, July 20th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,500 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $284,925.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 12,618 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.32, for a total transaction of $2,350,985.76.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $2,681,149.38.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $220,658.21.

CRM opened at $250.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.73 and a 200-day moving average of $183.13. The company has a market capitalization of $228.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.89, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

