Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $57.00

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective upped by analysts at Benchmark from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

DKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Draftkings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. Draftkings has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.49.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Analysts predict that Draftkings will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Draftkings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $30,898,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $2,953,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 922,476 shares of company stock valued at $35,792,069 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

